Part of Highway 14 to close for railroad bridge repair near Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – A detour will be in place on Highway 14 west of Eyota from February 17-21 as crews repair a railroad bridge, according to the MnDOT.

The bridge crosses over Highway 14 about 2 miles west of Eyota, and the highway will be closed to through traffic during repairs. Traffic will be detoured north to Highway 42 and west on Olmsted County Road 9, and then south on Olmsted County Road 11 to Highway 14 east of Rochester.

Local traffic will still be able to use Highway 14 to reach their residences and businesses.

The highway will close by 9 a.m. on Monday, February 17th, and reopen by 4 p.m. the following Friday.

Weather may postpone the work, and new dates will be announced if this happens.