Parking rate changes could be coming to Rochester as soon as next year

(ABC 6 News) – 30- and 90-minute parking meters could be replaced with 3-hour meters soon.

Currently, it costs $1.50 an hour to park at a meter.

The proposal would change that to $2.00 an hour.

As those proposed rates increase, the rates for parking in a ramp will slightly decrease.

“The intent is to influence the users who are parking on the street and parking in the premium locations will pay slightly higher rates than it would cost them for those same three hours of parking in one of the ramps,” Rochester parking systems manager Noloan Schild said.

Under the proposed rates, it would cost $6.00 to park for three hours at a meter but only $5.00 to park for three hours in a ramp.

Some on the council don’t believe a dollar difference would be enough to encourage people to choose a ramp over street parking.

“I disagree with your idea that I’m going to spend a dollar or save a dollar to park in a ramp and not want to park in front of a business, so if I have an opportunity to park in front a business, I’d pay the dollar,” Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer said.

Another reason for the proposed rate change is the balance of the city’s parking fund is projected to go down.

In a graph shared with the council, it shows a ten-year period where it’s projected the parking fund would dip below the city’s desired balance of $8 million.

“The cost of operations as most of you know have increased for every business and rate changes most likely have not kept pace with those increases,” Schild said.

What’s next is for the council to vote on these proposals later in the year and if passed, the rates would take effect in 2025.