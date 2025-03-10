Parking ramp construction begins in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — To help keep Rochester parking ramps safe, repairs to the Center Street and 2nd Street ramp began on Monday.

During the first phase, which is expected to be completed in May, only around 100 spaces will be available.

Throughout the spring, that number will rise to about 350 spaces. While Center Street ramp construction is happening, the 3rd Street parking ramp and parking ramp 6 are good alternatives.

Work is set to be finished in October.