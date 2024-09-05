Park Tavern opens for the first time since deadly crash; driver appears in court

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Park Tavern in St. Louis Park is open for the first time since an alleged drunk driver barreled through its busy patio on Sunday night.

On Wednesday, workers returned and remembered fellow waitress and mother of three, Kristina Folkerts. She and Methodist Hospital employee, Gabe Harvey, were killed in the crash. Harvey was there celebrating a going away party for a coworker when it happened.

Park Tavern is holding a memorial for those impacted, including the nine people who were hurt. Four of those people were also nurses at Methodist.

Meanwhile, the man charged in the deadly crash, Steven Bailey, 56, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. He was formally charged on Tuesday.

Bailey faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and nine counts of criminal vehicular operation. His bond was set at half a million dollars with conditions.

Court records show Bailey has five prior convictions for drunk driving with his license being revoked several times as well.

Now, many are questioning how Bailey had a valid license after so many violations. Reporter Renee Cooper looks into Minnesota’s drunk driving laws in the video above.