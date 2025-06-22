Park Rapids woman crowned Miss Minnesota 2025; 1st runner up from Owatonna

A local competitor came up just short in the 2025 Miss Minnesota competition.

(ABC 6 News) – The new Miss Minnesota and Miss Minnesota’s Teen were crowned Friday after three days of fierce competition from 40 candidates from across the state.

RELATED: Area contestants competing for Miss Minnesota

Emma Vrieze, Miss Glacial Waters from Park Rapids, took the title from last year’s winner, Emily Schumacher.

A nursing student at Minnesota State University Moorhead and Float Team Nursing Assistant with Essentia Health, Vrieze’s community service which she’ll promote over the next year of service is Swim With Knowledge: Water Safety.

“As a competitive swimmer, lifeguard, swimming lessons instructor, pool manager, swim coach, and water skier, I have learned the importance of staying safe around the water,” Vrieze said. “Through these jobs and hobbies, I’ve grown a strong passion for educating people of all ages about water safety.”

As the new Miss Minnesota, Vrieze is the recipient of a $10,000 educational scholarship and will represent Minnesota at the 2026 Miss America competition.

Vrieze beat out 23 other candidates to take the top spot, with Miss Owatonna Jasmie Kotek being the first runner up.

Miss Minnesota’s Teen 2025 was awarded to 17-year-old Lily Geyer, the Miss Twin Cities’ Teen from Lakeville.

As the winner, Geyer received a $2,500 educational scholarship and will compete in Miss America’s Teen 2026.

Geyer will spend the next year as a teen ambassador at events across the state, also promoting her community service initiative, Cheer for the Children: Provide, Support and Promote Success.

“My mission is to connect our communities and provide students with essential supplies and hygiene products so they can focus on what truly matters – gaining an education and building a brighter future to be the successful leaders of tomorrow,” said Geyer.

Seventeen candidates made up the Miss Minnesota’s Teen pool, with runner ups Maisie Adams from North Oaks and Abigail Selyukov from Mankato.