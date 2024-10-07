Park ranger dies after boat capsizes during rescue in Voyageurs National Park

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

A park ranger died in the line of duty during a rescue attempt on Namakan Lake in Voyageurs National Park on Sunday, according to St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay.



According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO, a representative with Voyageurs National Park said the law enforcement ranger responded to a call for assistance from a distressed civilian vessel on Namakan Lake late Sunday morning.



“While towing the distressed vessel, the NPS boat capsized, forcing the ranger and [the] three individuals being assisted into the water,” said Kate Severson, Program Manager for Interpretation, Outreach, and Partnerships. “The three members of the public were able to swim to safety, but the ranger was unaccounted for. After a three-hour search, the ranger’s body was recovered from Namakan Lake at approximately 3:20 p.m.”

Severson also said high winds and rough waters were reported at the time and that the incident is under investigation.

The United States Border Patrol, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and Kabetogama Fire Department assisted in the search and recovery.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow law enforcement officers,” said Sheriff Ramsay in a statement to WDIO.

The ranger’s name is being withheld from the public until all proper notifications have been made.