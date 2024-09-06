Parents have mixed opinions on new cell phone policies

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As schools across the country continue to roll out new cell phone policies, parents have mixed opinions.

Some are happy for less screen time, but others worry about contacting kids in an emergency.

For some experts, a ban on cell phones means more than just a decrease in distractions. New studies find cell phones often have a major impact on the mental health of kids as they become consumed with content, which can take on addictive behavior.

Some parents feel the decision shouldn’t be up to schools, saying they want to be the ones to dictate their child’s cell phone rules.

Another thought among parents, while perhaps less plausible, is that kids should be able to have access to their cell phones in school, and it is up to the teachers to keep students focused.

The biggest concern if phones are banned is what would happen in case of an emergency. At this point, there are no good answers, only more questions.

While some schools in Minnesota have already decided which way they will go, time is running out for others.

That is because the state legislature has mandated school districts to adopt a clear cell phone policy by March 2025.

Meanwhile, in Iowa there is no regulation in place at this point in time.