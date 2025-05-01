Parents discuss RPS class size concerns

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- $19.4 million: that’s how much money voters gave Rochester Public Schools in November through its referendum, and one of the main reasons was to keep class sizes from increasing.

Related: Rochester Public Schools prepares for future following referendum success

But now, parents in the district say despite that investment, some class sizes will be doubling next year.

The problem centers around the Spanish Immersion 3rd grade class at Riverside Elementary. Currently the class has 17 students, but next year that is set to go up to 33.

“I was really just taken aback especially after the referendum. One of the reasons I was so supportive was because I know how important it is to have small class sizes,” said Stephanie Mingus, an RPS parent.

Mingus said smaller class sizes is important for teachers to be able to help students who need it more efficiently.

“If a student is having problems, they are much more likely to see that they are having problems, and get them the help they need, when there’s less kids,” Mingus said.

And with over 30 kids, it can be way more challenging.

“I know that raising support in all classes is really important and as I understand it, it’s easier to offer that support, when classes are a bit smaller,” said Hayden Kvamme, another RPS parent.

RPS released a full statement on the class size issue below:

The target class size for third grade across the District is 30. The current enrollment for Riverside Spanish Immersion third grade next year is 33 students, not 34 as reported. We understand that an increase from 17 to 33 students raises valid questions, but the class size of 17 last year was significantly below our target class size. We want to assure parents that we are actively monitoring this situation.

Operationally, running two third-grade classes with 16 and 17 students each at this time would not be fiscally responsible, especially with only one student currently on Spanish Immersion’s third-grade waiting list. However, we are committed to managing our class sizes effectively.

We receive weekly enrollment updates and will closely monitor Riverside’s third-grade numbers. If additional students withdraw and enrollment drops below 30, we will begin to bring students in from the waitlist. We also want to be clear that we cannot add teaching positions until there is a sufficient increase in student enrollment or a significant waitlist to justify the additional staffing. If third-grade enrollment remains at 33 full-time students, we will explore and implement additional classroom supports to ensure a positive learning environment for all students.

Regarding the referendum, the district’s commitment remains firm: We will not raise the districtwide class size targets. We recognize the importance of this commitment to our community. While our targets remain consistent, enrollment fluctuations at individual schools and grade levels can sometimes lead to temporary class sizes slightly above these targets until enrollment stabilizes, allowing for the creation of additional sections.

We are committed to providing a high-quality education for all our students and will continue to closely monitor this situation. We will also inform Riverside Elementary parents of any significant changes or decisions regarding the third-grade class size. We understand their concerns and are working to ensure the best possible outcome for their children.

However, despite RPS saying they will continue to honor the commitment, both parents still hope their students education is in its best hands.

“I know they have targets, but I also want to make sure that all students can get the support they need and can be in an environment where the can flourish,” Kvamme said.