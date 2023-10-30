Parent’s antics results in ejection from tournament

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At the Big Pumpkin Pee Wee Hockey Tournament in Rochester over the weekend, one parent of a Brainerd youth hockey player was ejected from the tournament.

Video shows the parent running down the bleachers to throw what ABC 6 has been told is money and shouted obscene words at an official.

“Within five minutes of me seeing the video, the gentleman who threw the money or whatever he did was removed from the tournament,” said tournament director Tony Zosel.

Zosel says behavior like this is unacceptable.

“You take a totally normal person, he’s an accountant or she’s a housewife and when the puck drops, or the first pitch is thrown or the ball is kicked off, the mask comes on and they turn into this completely different person,” said Zosel.

Zosel says this parent’s behavior could have gotten Brainerd Hockey kicked out of future tournaments.

“But the way that they dealt with it so quickly and so professionally I don’t think that would ever happen,” said Zosel.

Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association released a statement to ABC 6 News saying:

“Brainerd Amateur Hockey Association was informed of an inappropriate incident between a parent and a referee following a game in Rochester this past weekend. As an association, we are very disappointed; this parent’s behavior clearly violated our parent code of conduct. This incident reflects poorly on what was a very positive experience for our PW AA players and coaches in The Big Pumpkin Tournament. We extend our sincere apologies to the referee involved, Rochester Youth Hockey Association, and Youth Hockey Hub. The BAHA Board of Directors has suspended this parent indefinitely from all BAHA-sanctioned activities. Further review of the situation will be addressed by our SafeSport/Discipline/Grievance Committee to determine a timeline for any possible reinstatement.”

Eric Rain whose an official in the Rochester area says it’s incidents like this that not only discourage current refs but deters others from getting into the game altogether.

“They have an experience as an official like the one that happened at the pee wee hockey tournament. And they say you know what I’m taking time away from my family to get treated like this. It’s not worth it,” said Rain.

Rain says no one is perfect and refs make mistakes. “You know fellow officials always joke. When I work the perfect game, I’m going to retire. And no one has ever retired when they work the perfect game,” said Rain.