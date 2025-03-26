Parent sentenced after shooting of Elgin child

(ABC 6 News) – One parent has been sentencing to prison time following a shooting that injured a 6-year-old child back in June of 2024.

Raymond Duque was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months, or 45 months, with the credit of 142 days served. He also must pay $200 in fees.

Duque pled guilty back in February 2025 to one count of Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access – Substantial Bodily Harm Results.

Court documents show the boy was shot by another child, an 8-year-old – who law enforcement identified as the boy’s cousin – when they were left unattended with access to a loaded shotgun.

The remaining charges were dismissed. Those charges included one count of Possession of Ammunition or Firearm – Adjudicated Guilty of a Crime of Violence, two counts of Endangerment of Child by Firearm Access and one count of Negligent Storage of Firearm.

Nicole Mcgee, the mother of the child, pled guilty to charges in February, and her sentence is scheduled for April 22.

