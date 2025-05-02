Paranormal Cirque returns to the Apache Mall

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a dark and twisty take on a childhood classic, and this weekend you can see what lurks under the unique big top firsthand.

The Paranormal Cirque has made its triumphant return to the Med City, and you have all weekend to catch the rated R circus.

Besides the acrobats, gymnasts, and dancers, this big top adventure has a horror twist.

“The show’s really cool. I wish that people, everybody can come and see it, and get the tickets as fast as you can because this is something that comes to town, brings you something special. You’re just having fun with your company, and this is not a movie, this is real theater,” said Margarita Denysova, who plays the role of Harley Quinn.

The first show takes place Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.