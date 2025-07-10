Parade of muscle cars welcomes Byron teen home from hospital

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – 15-year old Jayden Balk sat shotgun in an orange and black muscle car while a parade consisting of local law enforcement officials, family and muscle car gurus cruised their way from Folwell Elementary to Balk’s school, Byron High School.

Balk spent nearly a month at Mayo Clinic Saint Marys after he tripped and fell, severing his airway, and almost killing him.

The parade was set up by Balk’s father, Jordan Kimball, on Facebook. He asked anyone and everyone to come out and show their support for his son.

Among those participating in the parade was Adam Rinn from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. Rinn was the responding deputy who attended to Balk the day of his accident.

“I would have never imagined he would be doing as well as he is doing right now, this is great and not many times are we faced with that type of situation where the outcome is this good,” Rinn said.

One of Balk’s uncles, Ryan Nordstrom, drove in from Milwaukee for the big day. He’s been the man behind the GoFundMe page for Balk’s family to help with medical costs.

“Just making sure that he knows that we’re thinking about him and that we’re there for him, you know because I’m sure obviously he’d rather be at the park than sitting at the hospital,” Nordstrom said.

While several people in the community are celebrating Balk’s return home, his accident is serves as a wake up call for some people in the community who are looking to be good Samaritans.

When Balk had his accident, he ran to the home of Katye Savage whose family was able to help provide first aid to Balk in his time of need.

Savage said she hopes to continue to be a resource when needed.

“From that moment on we needed to be prepared and so we immediately signed up for CPR classes,” Savage said.

As for Balk, he’s got an army of supporters helping him throughout his recovery.