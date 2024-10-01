Pandemic relief aid expires at schools

(ABC 6 News) — Pandemic relief aid is expiring at schools all across the country on Monday, including in Minnesota.

Districts have relied on this money for the past several years to fund everything from after-school programs to mental health services.

On Monday, teachers and other education leaders are calling on the federal government to step up with more funding support as districts deal with budget cuts.

“We’ve got problems. I’m talking about money that should address the shortage of teachers, the shortage of paraprofessionals, leaky roofs in Minneapolis,” said Marcia Howard of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers.

Representative Illhan Omara says she is sponsoring two bills that, if passed, would help replace some of the pandemic aid.