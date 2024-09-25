Ozempic CEO testifies about drug prices

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, lawmakers grilled the CEO of the company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy over the price tag of those drugs.

The company, Norvo Nordisk, charges Americans with type 2 diabetes just under $1000 per month for Ozempic and $1300 for Wegovy.

The company also says the high costs go toward developing and manufacturing the drug. The CEO also blamed pharmacy benefit managers; an industry he said can keep the cost of drugs high.