Former owner of Stewartville manufactured home community to pay $135k to settle False Claim Act and other state law violations

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that the former owner and operator of a Stewartville manufactured home community will settle to resolve allegations of violating the False Claim Act and other state law violations.

Sun Community, Inc. will pay $135,000 over allegations of submitting false and fraudulent claims to the Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency (MHFA) in connection with the RentHelpMN program between 2021 and 2022.

The State of Minnesota also alleges that Sun Communities sought to evict tenants for non-payment when the company had received payment from RentHelp for those same months.

Another allegation revolved around other instances in which Sun Communities allegedly sought to evict tenants within 30 days of receiving RentHelp payments. Finally, the state alleges that prior to a policy change in 2023, Sun Communities charged excessive pet and late fees in violation of Minnesota law.

As a result, the state alleged that MHFA paid Sun Communities in RentHelp funds that it otherwise would not have paid.

“What Sun Communities did was unlawful,” Attorney General Ellison said via a press release. “The pandemic created economic hardship, so the government stepped up and helped struggling families make rent payments. It is disappointing that any property owner would accept those payments and then still try to evict their tenants. Today, we are holding one of those property owners accountable. I am grateful to the whistleblower who helped bring this wrongdoing to light, and I encourage other Minnesotans who believe government funds are being misused to contact my office.”

As part of the settlement, Sun Communities also agreed to permanent injunctive terms requiring the company to provide its residents a 30-day notice prior to filing any eviction action.