Owner and employee of Albert Lea plumbing company face multiple gun charges

(ABC 6 News) – Two Albert Lea men working at Platinum Plumbing are facing multiple charges in connection with a weapons discharge call.

The owner, Michael Kurt Hanson, and an employee, Kenneth James Savoy, are the two men being charged.

According to court documents, the Albert Lea Police Department received a weapons discharge call on February 12 at around 11:50 p.m. The witness reported seeing a man fire on shot from a handgun before fleeing inside the Platinum Plumbing building.

An officer reported hearing two male voices inside the building when he arrived, but no one would come out and attempts to reach Hanson, the owner, were unsuccessful.

Police obtained a search warrant for the building and found multiple rifles, pistols, a shotgun, and ammunition inside a locked room that Hanson claimed he did not have access to. Also inside that room was a storage box with a Platinum Plumbing decal on the side of it.

Hanson also confirmed that the man seen by witnesses and in security footage firing a handgun was Savoy. A search warrant for his house was obtained and officers found ammunition, multiple short-barreled shotguns, and a Ruger 10/22 receiver with the serial number removed.

Hanson now faces one felony charge of owning a firearm after being convicted of a crime. He had previously been convicted in 2016 for felony 5th Degree Possession of Marijuana and Receiving Stolen Property.

Savoy faces multiple felony charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, being ineligible to own a firearm, owning a short-barreled shotgun, and owning a firearm with no serial number. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit. He had previously been convicted of felony simple robbery.

Savoy will have his initial court appearance on February 27th, and Hanson will appear for his initial appearance on March 13th.