Owatonna students dive into scuba school

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Owatonna middle schoolers took to the pool during class on Friday, but not for what you might think.

The Owatonna Diving Club teamed up with the middle school to teach scuba diving to students. The students are in the midst of their scuba diving units, giving them an opportunity to understand what it is like to breathe underwater.

The students were all lined up and ready to jump headfirst into scuba school. One group of students started with scuba diving while the other played water polo.

The main focus was on the students learning skills underwater.

“It’s weird because you take your breath, and you’re like, ‘wait, this should not be working,’ but it’s really cool because when you breathe in the air, it feels just like regular breathing,” said student Linden Aarsvold.

The class has been happening for three years now, originally starting as a way to just learn about scuba in general.

However, in the past two years, the school is letting the students experience it firsthand.

“My favorite part is watching them just experience it because you can see the joy that comes from doing that,” said instructor Eric Matejcek.

Friday was the final day of the scuba diving class at the middle school, and then, students can decide whether or not they want to get certified in November by the Owatonna Diving Club.