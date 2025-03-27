Owatonna school board unanimously chooses next Supt.; Former Supt. of Pine Island schools

Members of the Owatonna school board unanimously selected Dr. Tamara Champa as the district's new superintendent during a special meeting Thurs. morning.

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Owatonna school board unanimously selected Dr. Tamara Champa as the district’s new superintendent during a special meeting Thurs. morning.

Dr. Champa has been the superintendent of Hastings Public Schools since 2023 and formerly served as the superintendent of Pine Island Public Schools for eleven years prior.

The current superintendent of OPS, Jeff Elstad, is set to retire on June 30, 205.

Five candidates made it to the semi-final round of interviews as of March 10. Eventually, the finalists were narrowed down to Dr. Champa as well as Eric Hudspith, the current superintendent of Waseca Public Schools.

Dr. Champa’s career began first as an elementary school teacher, before serving as a community education director, elementary principal, and middle school principal, according to her bio on the Hastings Public School page.

Negotiations will begin soon and a contract is expected to be approved during a special meeting on April 14.

The start date for Dr. Champa at Owatonna schools will be July 1st, 2025.