Owatonna resident killed in car crash

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Owatonna Police Department responded to the scene of a fatal car crash.

According to a news release from OPD, a vehicle hit a tree on the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue around 4:35 PM.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Yusuf Ali of Owatonna, who was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the car.

Speeding and impairment appear to be two contributing factors of the crash. The case

remains under investigation by the Owatonna Police Department.