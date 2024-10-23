Owatonna Public Schools custodian arrested; letter to families says due to possession of child pornography

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, October 22, Owatonna Public Schools custodian Jeremy Alvarez was arrested.

The arrest came as a result of possession of child pornography, according to a letter sent out to OPS families. The criminal activities did not involve any OPS students and was isolated to online behavior.

Alvarez was placed on leave and will not be allowed on school property moving forward.

The full letter is attached below: