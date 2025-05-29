Owatonna Police seeking information on suspicious activity and property damage to residences

(ABC 6 News) — The Owatonna Police Department is seeking video footage or information in connection to suspicious activity and property damage to residences in the city.

According to the City of Owatonna, the incidents occurred in the area of Elm Avenue South and McKinley Street from 2-4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26.

Since that time, OPD has taken reports of someone pounding on doors or kicking them, and the department is looking to identify the person or people.

If you have information, call OPD at 507-451-8232 and ask for an officer.

The City of Owatonna is reminding residents to lock up their property and use lighting to deter potential criminal activity.