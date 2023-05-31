Owatonna police open investigation surrounding person’s death

(ABC 6 News) – The Owatonna Police Department has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a person’s death.

Owatonna police said officers were called to the 600 block of Florence Ave. around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is working jointly with Owatonna police during this active investigation.

Owatonna police provided no other details and said more information will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about the incident, is urged to contact Owatonna police at (507)-774-7220