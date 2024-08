(ABC 6 News) — The Owatonna Police Department is looking to identify a man in reference to recent theft incidents, according to a Facebook post from the City of Owatonna.

If you have information that can aid in the investigation, the city asks that you reach out by calling 507-451-8232 and ask to speak to an Owatonna Officer.

There is also the tip line that can be used as well which can be found here.