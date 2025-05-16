Owatonna murder trial could be further delayed by new evidence

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna murder trial may be further delayed after the introduction of new physical evidence.

In June of 2023, Jason Lee Horner was arrested and charged with the 2nd-degree murder of Sabrina Schnoor.

Horner was scheduled to appear in Steele County Court May 28 for a pretrial hearing, followed by a jury trial beginning June 2.

However, on May 15, Horner’s defense moved to push the trial back, citing a newly discovered physical injury on Schnoor.

According to court documents, the State may argue that Schnoor was burned or injured on her neck after death.

The original autopsy chalked the mark up to gunpowder burns.

According to court documents, Horner’s defense claimed they need more time to construct an argument against the new evidence.

Steele County judge Joseph A Bueltel took the motion under consideration May 16.

Other battles over evidence

In the past month, Bueltel has ruled on several motions dictating which evidence and arguments will be allowed in trial.

In early April, he granted many defense motions, including those barring discussion of most of Horner’s previous convictions, incarceration, probation violations, and “bad actions” in court; limiting the State’s ability to provide character information about victim Schnoor or her “peacefulness;” appealing to the jury to put themselves in Schnoor’s shoes or asking them to carry out justice; and preventing the State from sharing information about Domestic Assault No-Contact Orders Horner was under at the time of the murder.

He granted that the prosecution’s motions to prevent the defense from making statements about the victim or witnesses’ character; preventing Horner and his counsel from discussing the prosecution’s witnesses with his witnesses ahead of their statements; and preventing the defense counsel from making opinion statements about Horner’s innocence or their belief therein.

He also granted partial use of Facebook messages between Horner, Schnoor, and mutual friend wherein Horner either expressed a desire to hurt Schnoor or referenced times when he had done so previously.

Bueltel will rule on several other motions, such as the use of color postmortem photographs of Sabrina Schnoor; limiting the amount of “spark of life” information about Schnoor during trial; and soliciting evidence about Horner’s conduct around the home from his former neighbors, when trial begins.