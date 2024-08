(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man was injured after a motorcycle accident in Rushford on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. The Harley Davidson was eastbound on highway 43 when the driver lost control and ended up in the ditch.

The driver, 60-year-old Anthony Dudley, was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.