Owatonna man arrested for possession of drugs and bullet proof vest

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man failed to appear for a hearing on Wednesday for charges of being in possession of drugs and a bullet proof vest.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Guel was pulled over by Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies in Rochester on January 18th for a broken brake light.

While speaking with Guel, the officer observed a small plastic bag containing blue pills on the defendant’s lap. The pills were identified as Alprazolam. Upon searching the vehicle, a glass container with methamphetamine and a ballistic vest were also found.

Guel now faces a felony charge of committing a crime while possessing a bullet proof vest, and a felony and misdemeanor charges of 5th Degree possession of drugs.