Owatonna bands together to support veteran battling cancer

(ABC 6 News) — At the very start of 2025, Dale Ulrich started experiencing stomach pains.

He initially brushed them off, believing they were just digestive issues, but days later, while walking around work, he couldn’t breathe.

His boss told him to go to the emergency room, and that’s where he found out he was battling metastatic cancer.

The diagnosis was linked to burn pit exposure while he was serving in the Navy.

“It was baffling, there were no symptoms up until the week of and it had already spread,” Ulrich said.

The cancer had spread from his lungs to his bones, and behind his brain.

“It just felt like it kept snowballing, and it just felt like it kept getting worse,” Ulrich said.

He immediately called his family and broke the news of his diagnosis. Ulrich’s older brother Jason Lennox, said the news came as a shock.

“He’s my little brother. We’ve kind of spent all of our time together and it’s just something I don’t think anyone prepares for or can be prepared for,” Lennox said.

Ulrich’s family stayed by his side throughout hospital stays and treatments.

“I sat for that first month in and out of the hospital looking at him, just wishing I could trade places,” Lennox said.

Knowing how big of a toll this was taking on his brother, Lennox sprung into action, creating a GoFundMe to support his Ulrich.

The Owatonna community came together to support the Navy Veteran while he fought this uphill battle.

And on Feb. 1, good news came. Things were turning around and Dale was able to start living his life again.

“It was a real, real low coming into leveling out and understanding that I still have a journey to go but it’s doable with the support that I have,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich is continuing to fight, and his doctors are hopeful.

For him, seeing the way his community and complete strangers boosted him up was something that helped him in this fight.

“It’s just amazing to see the inherent goodness in people is just alive and well,” Ulrich said.

On Saturday, April 12, there will be a benefit, called Mission to Remission held in his honor at the 3 Ten in Faribault, MN at 5:00 p.m.

The event features silent and live auctions, raffles, food and drinks, and special guests like John Randle and Miss Minnesota.

All proceeds go to supporting Dale and his family during this fight.

If you would like to attend the event, you can RSVP here.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can donate here.