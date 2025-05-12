Overnight I-90 detours planned in Austin

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are driving on I-90 in Austin, you should expect some delays in the next few days.

I-90 will be detoured next week as crews work on the bridge over 4th Street NW. The detour will take place from Monday to Friday of next week.

Detours start at 8 p.m. every night and will end by 6 a.m. the following morning.

The new bridge project at 4th Street NW is expected to be completed by late fall.