Overnight I-90 detours coming to Austin

(ABC 6 News) – Interstate 90 near Austin will be detoured overnight from June 16 to June 19 as work continues on 4th Street Northwest.

Those detours will last each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. During that time, construction crews will place deck work on the bridge that goes over the highway. This work will prepare the bridge for crews to pour the concrete bridge deck in July.

Eastbound I-90 traffic will be slowed to travel up and down the off and on ramps at 4th Street Northwest.

Westbound I-90 traffic will be detoured onto Highway 218 at Exit 180 B. Motorists will go south on Highway 218 to Mower County Road 28, west to Highway 105, and then north to reconnect with I-90 at the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge.

Westbound traffic will be able to reach Austin through Exit 180 A at Oakland Place Northeast, Exit 179 at 11th Drive Northeast, and 178B at 6th Street Northeast.