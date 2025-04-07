UPDATE: OCSO releases more details on Byron High School break-in

(ABC 6 News) – According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Byron High School Monday morning for a smoke alarm call.

The call came in around 3 a.m. Deputies found a door with broken glass leading into the building. They also found an incendiary device, later determined to be a smoke-style device.

A search of the building was conducted, but they found no one inside. The investigation is ongoing.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) – Classes will continue on Monday after an intruder broke into Byron High School in the early morning hours, according to school officials.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck and Principal Malia Schroeder sent out an email to parents on Monday morning to let them know about the situation.

According to that email, an intruder broke into the high school at around 3 a.m. and caused damage to some doors on campus. Law enforcement was notified immediately and after a thorough search, confirmed it was safe to resume normal operations.

The email stresses that the safety and well-being of students remains a top priority, and that anyone with questions or concerns should contact the school office.

This is a developing story.