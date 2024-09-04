Over 6000 pounds of jerky from Hickory Hollow recalled

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Beef jerky maker Hickory Hollow has recalled more than 6000 pounds of meat after it was produced without passing inspection.

The beef and bacon jerky products were produced this year between January 19th and August 21st. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction. Still, these products should be thrown away or returned from where you bought them.