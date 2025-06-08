Over 500 young entrepreneurs participate in Lemonade Day

More than 500 young entrepreneurs set up shop for this year's Lemonade Day.

(ABC 6 News) – It was an exciting day for over 500 young entrepreneurs in the Rochester area as they participated in Lemonade Day.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce helps young merchants from the Med City, Byron, and Stewartville, learn the ins and outs of running your own business. Each stand develops business plans, creates budgets, and crafts their own lemonade recipes.

“I’m the drink master and I put pineapple in it,” said Dylyn Borth, at one lemonade stand in Northwest Rochester.

That same stand raised over 70 dollars throughout the day, thanks to a high turnout of customers in the neighborhood. They weren’t just selling lemonade, but cookies and cinnamon rolls too. Making everyone’s day a little bit sweeter.