(ABC 6 News) — A new recall is impacting more than 200,000 electric vehicles from automakers Hyundai and Kia.

The recall revolves around an issue with a mechanism charging the cars’ batteries.

It includes more than 145,000 Ionic 5 and 6 vehicles. Kia’s EV6 is also experiencing battery issues.