UPDATE: Power restored in Albert Lea after over 1700 customers were without power

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative outage map, power has been restored in Albert Lea.

Previously Thursday afternoon, more than 1700 customers had been without power.

As of 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, 37 customers were still without power.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative is reporting that there are over 1700 power outages in Albert Lea.

Of the 9187 customers in Albert Lea, 1726 of them are currently without power, or around 19% of customers served.

There is no word on when power will be back on at this time.