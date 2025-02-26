Over 1 million federal employees respond to Musk’s email ultimatum

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The White House says more than one million federal employees have responded to Elon Musk’s email ultimatum to list five things they did last week or be fired.

The Department of Government Efficiency estimates it has saved $65 billion through fraud detection, contract and grant cancellations, and workforce reductions.

Despite some pushback, House Republican leaders are standing behind the program, but Democrats are questioning how DOGE is arriving at what they claim are “random firings.”

In Trump’s first cabinet meeting on Wednesday, department secretaries are expected to explain their decisions to have employees comply or not comply with the request.

You can take a look at exactly how much is being saved by DOGE on its website.

The site ranks the Departments of Education, Labor, the USDA, and the Social Security Administration in its top ten for total dollars.

The VA, or Veterans Administration, comes in at number 11.

DOGE says it has saved $2 million from the Department of Health and Human Services as well.

Nearly 40%, or roughly 800 of the cut contracts, won’t save any money and will instead simply shrink the government.