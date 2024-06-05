Out-of-county deputies can now drive OCSO vehicles home, part of recruitment effort

(ABC 6 News) – A new policy passed by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Tues. allows sheriff’s deputies that live outside of county lines to drive assigned vehicles home.

Currently, only deputies that live inside Olmsted County or within five miles of it are allowed to take vehicles home.

The new decision is part of a greater recruitment and retention effort for the OCSO.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says he hopes by expanding the policy, more people will want to work for the sheriff’s department.