Our House Senior Living residents receive cakes to celebrate Valentine’s Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Residents at a senior living facility in Austin were felling the love on Valentine’s Day, receiving a special surprise to celebrate.

Our House Senior Living paired up with Just Take the Cake bakery to provide Valentine’s Day cakes for their seniors in an “Adopt a Grandparent” event.

In the end, 70 cakes were donated to brighten the residents’ day.

The senior living facility said they also got an abundance of Valentine’s Day cards that they read to the residents.