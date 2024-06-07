Ostrem explains why teens won’t be charged in racial slur incident

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The four teens responsible for plastering a racial slur on a bridge in Rochester will not face any charges because the act falls under freedom of speech, according to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem on Thursday.

“This conduct is really super offensive, its offends pretty much everybody. But at the same time, we have to follow the law,” Ostrem said.

In this incident, the slur is protected under the first amendment because it was not targeted at a specific group of people or person, and was not a direct treat, according to Ostrem.

Ostrem said he is disappointed that there were no avenues he could pursue to bring charges against the teens, and he was not the only one upset by the decision.

“If you’re going at it in the middle of the night, doing something, they were looking to inflict harm and this is a form of racial terrorism,” Walé Elegbede, President of the Rochester branch of the NAACP said.

Elegbede said they are now asking the county attorney’s office and law enforcement to keep the juveniles on their radar.

“We can’t have the message be that you’re scot-free and so if there is a pattern there that we are seeing, we definitely want things like that to be factored in,” Elegbede said.

Elegbede is encouraging the community to engage with the NAACP and to have discussions with their families about equity.