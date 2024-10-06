Ostrander business holds supply drive for Hurricane Helene

(ABC 6 News) – The restaurant Wolf’s Den in Ostrander is the most recent small business to help out those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

It sent out a message on social media on Friday, stating it is accepting donations. Supplies including water, baby supplies and non-perishable foods will all be accepted.

The restaurant mentioned the importance of helping out the community.

“I found out that our first cook when we opened up the bar 20 years ago, was involved and they are still without electricity so I knew I needed to do something to help out,” said Lynn Dempewolf, the owner of Wolf’s Den.

Wolf’s Den says it didn’t have any donations as of Saturday afternoon. However, it’s hopeful it can bring a semi-truck full of donations down to help those in need.

“We are hoping too by next Sunday to be loading up, so on Monday the 14th, is our goal to be heading south,” said Dempewolf.