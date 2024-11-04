Oronoco man arrested for speeding over 100 miles per hour, DWI

(ABC 6 News) – An Oronoco man was arrested last week for allegedly speeding over 100 miles per hour (MPH) and DWI.

The incident happened Friday, November 1 around midnight, a press release from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Monday.

OCSO deputies reportedly made a traffic stop on a car going 108 MPH in a 55 MPH zone in the 1700 block of Lake Shady Avenue South near Oronoco.

The driver, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Daniel Outcalt, showed signs of impairment, OCSO said.

Outcalt was arrested for suspicion of DWI and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center (ADC). At the ADC, he gave a blood alcohol level breath test of .22, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Outcalt was then arrested for 3rd Degree DWI, speeding over 100 MPH and Reckless Driving.

OCSO says there was also a passenger in the car at the time of the incident who was cited for Underage Consumption.