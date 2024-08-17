Oronoco Gold Rush Days holds classic car show

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As the 52nd annual Gold Rush Days got underway on Saturday, the festival in Oronoco held a classic car parade and show.

Many people from the area showed up to show off their classic rides and hot-rods.

After the parade, folks headed to the park to catch the car show where everyone voted for their favorite cars. Awards were given out to the winners.

The event ran from 2 to 5 p.m.