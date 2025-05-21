Oronoco First Responders to end services in Oronoco Township

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Oronoco First Responders announced it would no longer be serving the community of Oronoco Township.

The decision came via a vote from the Oronoco Township Board on April 14.

The end of services from Oronoco First Responders for Oronoco Township will be effective on July 1. From then on, services will come from a new provider. ABC 6 News is working to confirm which provider those services will come from.

Oronoco First Responders and Fire Department will continue to serve the City of Oronoco and will be available for mutual aid if it is requested.