Oronoco Fire Department offers free sand and sandbags to residents

(ABC 6 News) — The Oronoco Fire Department is offering free sand as well as sandbags for residents to pick up on Friday afternoon at the fire hall (60 2nd St NW, Oronoco, MN).

This weekend’s forecast is calling for excessive amounts of rainfall, which could lead to flooding in the area.

According to a Facebook post from Oronoco FD, the department is not sandbagging as of now, but they are actively monitoring the weather and water levels.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Olmsted County through 5:30 PM on Friday. Sandbag pickup begins at 3:15 PM.