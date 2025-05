(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday, the Oronoco Fire Department is lending a helping hand by teaming up with Mayo Clinic for an all-day blood drive.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Mobile will stop by the fire department at 7:45 a.m. and will be there until 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Blood donations are a constant need due to a limited supply and just one donation can save up to three lives.

For more information on the blood drive, just call 507-284-4475.