Oronoco Fire Department delivers Valentine’s grams all over Southeast MN

(ABC 6 News) – A firefighter’s work is never done, not even on Valentine’s Day as the Oronoco Fire Department delivered roses, cards, and candy to locals who wanted some extra flare in their celebrations.

The day kicked off in Pine Island. The first valentine crossed off the list, Colby Lesniak’s grandmother, a first responder at the fire department.

After that, the department moved back to Oronoco, where another surprise was in store for one tearful happy parent.

“This is my son so it means a lot so yeah really fun just to hear the sirens come and have him come and deliver me a rose, very cute,” said Debbie Cassity, a gram recipient.

It’s an event that touches everyone’s hearts.

“I love that Finn’s part of the fire department, and the fact that they do this on Valentine’s Day means a lot I think to the community. A neat thing that they do on Valentine’s Day,” Cassity said.

It’s the Oronoco Fire department’s second year of spreading the love, making up to 40 deliveries, spanning from Oronoco to Pine Island, and even as far down as Rochester and Stewartville.

“In order to kind of break this up and do a community event and see people, not at their worst, and put a smile on their face like Austin said, the reaction we get it very open and very surprised,” said Colby Lesniak, a first responder at Oronoco Fire Department.

And for those wanting to give the love back, the fire department also accepted donations for new fire equipment.

“We suggested $20 per gram and we’ve actually, every person that has decided to do it, has done over that,” Lesniak said.

The fire department says this has been a big hit ever since they started doing it 2 years ago, so if you missed out this year, make a note for next February.