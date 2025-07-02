Oronoco Fire Department charity kickball event raises $1500 for the Invisible Wounds Project

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Local first responders came together and tested their kickball skills for a good cause over the weekend.

The Oronoco Fire Department hosted a charity kickball event, raising more than $1500. All the money will be going to the Invisible Wounds Project, helping first responders and military members with mental wellness.

Many local departments took part including Zumbrota Fire, St. Charles Fire and Rescue, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.