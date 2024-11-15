Oronoco City Council refuses to certify election results

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Oronoco, the city council meeting ended in disagreement on Wednesday night after members refused to certify election results.

It all appeared to be centered around Erv DeVlaeminck’s seat. He was appointed in February but lost the special election last week.

However, a question still remains.

Some councilmembers believe, citing the state’s Director of Elections, his term expired once the seat was filled during the election.

Others argue, based on a different state statute, his term ends at the end of the year.

The city council is in recess until Friday when it can clarify with the state. If the city follows the Director of Elections, new councilmember Daniel Spring would step in on November 19.