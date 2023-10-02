Oronoco 14-year-old accused of assaults with butter knife

(ABC 6 News) – A 14-year-old girl faces a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking family members with a butter knife.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, deputies responded to the 800 block of Minnesota Lane SE, Oronoco, around 6 p.m. Sunday, after a caller said the teenager was using a butter knife to try to stab people.

Deputies allegedly spoke to people outside the home, who said the girl was angry about a phone call and had scraped one person on the face, with another person receiving a cut to the hand.

Witnesses also said at one point, the girl went outside and the alleged victims locked the front door after her.

According to Parkin, the juvenile kicked the door in to continue the alleged assault. Deputies on the scene noted that the home’s door had been forced in.

The girl was arrested without incident and taken to a juvenile detention center in the metro area, Parkin said.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service cleared an adult male and 17-year-old boy after checking their injuries.

While a butter knife is a somewhat blunt weapon, Parkin said the legal definition of a “deadly weapon” in assault charges is broad, and can include anything that could cause substantial bodily harm.