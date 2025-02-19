Order up: Mason City students learn life skills with pop up café

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — “The Bean” is a weekly hangout spot for Mason City’s Lincoln Intermediate teachers and staff.

It’s in Miss Ericka Gonzalez’s special education room 104, and the students make up the staff; serving coffee from the Keurig, bagels and muffins.

But sixth grader Mara Thomas dreamt it could be something bigger.

“I decided to suggest like a little cafe, a pop up one that we could run,” said Thomas.

So, with their teacher’s help, and Thomas as the manager, the students set out to create “Sweets & Treats.”

The café catered to teachers and staff on Wednesday and will again on Friday, dishing out bagels, toasted egg sandwiches, French toast and more.

“I skipped Kwik Trip this morning, this is so much better,” said one satisfied educator.

The students learn life skills like customer service, kitchen safety, money handling and, most importantly, teamwork.

“Running a business is a little bit of hard work, but it’s been easier with help,” said Thomas.