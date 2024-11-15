Options for your lawn leaf litter ahead of winter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – As Minnesota edges closer to winter, Olmsted County residents are preparing for whatever weather heads this way, in part, by clearing out their fallen leaves.

It’s one of the busiest times of year for the county’s compost site as people look to clean up their lawns.

According to the Environmental Resources department, around 30,000 people visit the site annually to drop off everything from from leaf litter to yard clippings to jack-o-lanterns.

However, the compost site isn’t the only option available.

In fact, Olmsted County actually recommends mulching your leaves if you can, instead.

“That’s going to be a time saver by you know avoiding a trip down to the compost site,” said communications specialist Anthony Wittmer. “You’re also going to be adding nutrients right back into your lawn but again we understand that sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.”

According to the University of Minnesota, leaving a thing layer of leaves or leaf mulch on your lawn can act as a supplemental fertilizer.

Plus, it offers safe habitat for some insect larva, like fireflies, during the winter.

Too many leaves, however, can have a negative impact as well, promoting things like snow mold, which can kill or damage grass after the snow melts.

The U of MN also recommends you start bagging or composting leaves when less than half of your lawn is visible.

If you do decide to bag your leaves and take them to the compost site, make sure you remove any plastic pieces or other trash from the leaves, and any light source from your leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Additionally, the compost site does not accept branches or brush.

For a full list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit the compost site’s website.